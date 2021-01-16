VSU to host virtual events, volunteer opportunities honoring MLK Jr.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University and Chesterfield County are joining together to host a panel discussions and other events as a way to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
On Sunday, Jan. 17, Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities will host a panel discussion and breakout sessions with the storytellers from “Heard,” a documentary about five people who grew up in Richmond’s public housing. To watch the movie or register for the session, visit this link. The event starts at 2 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 18, VSU and Chesterfield County will host “Fly-Run-Walk-Crawl: Moving Forward Toward Social Justice,” which will celebrate the life and legacy of King. The panel discussion is slated for noon and can be accessed through the university’s website and Facebook page.
The name was adapted from a Martin Luther King Jr. quote:
“If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.”
Volunteers can contribute to projects on and near VSU’s campus until the end of January. Projects include painting murals, building benches and creating kits to help those in the community. For a list of volunteer opportunities, visit this link.
