VDOT announces interstate, bridge closures ahead of inauguration

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation announced several interstate and bridge closures that will take place ahead of the presidential inauguration.
The closures are part of the United States Secret Service Joint Transportation Plan, which calls for several bridges and roads to close from Virginia into Washington, D.C. starting Tuesday, Jan. 19.
From 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 through 6 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 21, I-66 and I-395 bridges into D.C. will be closed and traffic will be diverted as follows:
- I-66: Eastbound traffic will be diverted at Route 110 (Exit 75).
- I-395: Northbound traffic will be diverted at the George Washington Memorial Parkway (Exit 10B).
- I-395 Express Lanes: When the lanes are northbound, all traffic will be diverted into the main lines near Edsall Road.
Ramp and bridge closures:
I-395
- I-395 NB Express Lanes (Rochambeau Memorial Bridge)
- I-395 NB main lanes (Arland Williams, Jr. Memorial Bridge)
- I-395 NB Express Lanes slip ramp from the main lanes (last left-side slip ramp in Virginia also known as “Ramp G”)
- I-395 NB main lanes will be diverted at GW Parkway exit
- I-395 NB Express Lanes will divert to the main lanes near Edsall Road
- Route 1 NB from Reagan National Airport (DCA) to I-395 NB (Arland Williams, Jr. Memorial Bridge)
- Eads Street NB ramp to I-395 NB Express Lanes
- OPEN: I-395 SB (George Mason Memorial Bridge)
I-66
- I-66 EB at the Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Bridge closed; all traffic diverted to Route 110 SB
- Route 50 EB ramp to I-66 EB
George Washington Memorial Parkway
- GW Parkway SB ramp to I-66 EB
- GW Parkway NB ramp to I-395 NB
- GW Parkway SB ramp to I-395 NB
The National Park Service will close the Arlington Memorial Bridge.
Local law enforcement will be helping with the road closures.
Drivers are urged to plan ahead, avoid the area and use alternate routes.
