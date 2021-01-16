Va. gubernatorial candidate releases plan to expand affordable child care

FILE- In this Jan. 12, 2017 file photo State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, smiles as she is applauded by members of the Virginia House of Delegates during a warm send-off from the chambers at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. McClellan announced Thursday, June 18, 2020 that she's launching a bid to be the state's next governor, which if successful would make her the nation's first ever African-American woman to ever lead a state. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (Source: Steve Helber)
By Joe Dashiell | January 16, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 4:24 PM

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Senator and Democratic candidate for Governor Jennifer McClellan is touting a plan to expand access to affordable childcare.

McClellan discussed early childhood education during a campaign teleconference Friday morning.

Her plan would provide waivers for free childcare to low-income Virginians and ensure that no family pays more than seven percent of their income for childcare.

“Before the pandemic, Virginia was ranked 41st in the country in infant care affordability, putting a major strain on Virginia families, McClellan said. “Virginia should not be in the bottom ten in the country in childcare affordability, we should be a national leader.”

McClellan is one of five Democrats running for governor. Other candidates include Delegate Lee Carter, Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy, Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax and former Governor Terry McAuliffe.

