Sheriff’s office: Man arrested after stealing car from dealership, leading deputies on chase

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Tennessee man was arrested after deputies say he stole a vehicle from a car dealership and led deputies on a chase.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was called just after 11 a.m. on Jan. 12 to CarNoVa for the report of a stolen vehicle.
“The business owner reported a male suspect asked to take a 2012 Dodge Charger for a test drive at 10:07 a.m. The suspect left his identification card and phone number and was given the keys to the vehicle,” a release said.
At 11 a.m., the suspect, identified as, Auvonne Jones, 24, of Memphis, had not returned the vehicle and the business owner tried calling him.
When Jones did not pick up, he called the sheriff’s office.
A deputy then entered the vehicle’s information into a national database as part of the investigation.
“At 12:35 a.m., a Smyth County Sheriff’s Deputy observed the stolen vehicle driving at a high rate of speed. When the deputy initiated a traffic stop, the vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued,” a release said.
Jones was later stopped and arrested. He is charged with eluding, reckless driving and possession of stolen property.
The identification card given to CarNoVa did no match Jones, officials said.
The investigation is ongoing.
