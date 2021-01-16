Richmond grad Nichols promoted to GM of Wizards’ G-League team

Richmond graduate Amber Nichols has been promoted to general manager of the Capital City Go-Go, the G-League team of the Washington Wizards. (Source: Capital City Go-Go)
By Marc Davis | January 15, 2021 at 11:16 PM EST - Updated January 15 at 11:16 PM

WASHINGTON, DC (WWBT) - Amber Nichols spent four years using her talents to help the Spiders’ women’s basketball team. Now she’s using different skills to guide a professional organization and is making some history in the process.

Nichols was promoted to general manager of the Capital City Go-Go on Friday, the G-League team of the Washington Wizards. She becomes just the second female to ascend to a G-League GM position.

The Raleigh, NC, native played at Richmond from 2010-2014, helping the Spiders to a 23-9 record and WNIT appearance in 2012 as a sophomore. She began as an intern in the Wizards’ organization and became part of the Go-Go at their inception, working her way up to assistant general manager.

She joins Tori Miller as the only two female GM’s in the G-League. Miller serves as general manager for the Atlanta Hawks’ affiliate.

The G-League season is expected to start next month at the bubble in Orlando. Washington will not be sending its affiliate, but Nichols will head to Floriday with a handful of her players who will be going to compete as members of the Erie BayHawks.

