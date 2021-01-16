Public input on Henrico’s future ‘Taylor Park’ expected in February

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - A new park could be coming to Henrico County in the near future with public input beginning as soon as February.
On Friday, during the annual Board of Supervisor retreat, Henrico County Recreation & Parks announced plans to seek public input in February for the development of Taylor Park.
“Officials expect sports facilities and community elements,” a post on Twitter stated. “This will be the first major park in the area since Dorey Park opened in ’83.”
Previous information about the project on the county website stated this project is part of the 2016 Bond Referendum approved by county voters in Nov. 2016. It is scheduled to fund 26 projects over approximately six years.
The future park, located off Williamsburg Road in the Sandston area of the Varina district, is a little more than 99 acres.
“Possible park features could include a balance of both active and passive recreational features and amenities, including athletic fields, trails, play areas, and picnic shelters,” the website states.
The park will also include a memorial area for, “recognition of military and public safety service and sacrifice from Henrico residents.”
The project is estimated to cost $19 million total; $5 million for planning and design, $14 million for construction.
More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.
