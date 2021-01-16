Police: Va. man arrested in D.C. with unauthorized credential, 500+ rounds of ammo

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man who showed police an unauthorized inauguration credential at a checkpoint in Washington, D.C. was arrested after a gun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were found in his vehicle, NBC4 reports.
Police said Wesley Allen Beeler, of Front Royal, Virginia, drove up to a security checkpoint at North Capitol Street and E Street Northwest about 6:30 p.m. Friday. Beeler was driving a white Ford 150 truck with Virginia tags and gun-related decals, according to U.S. Capitol Police records.
NBC4 reports that Beeler’s truck was decorated with firearm decals, including ones that said “Assault Life” and “If they come for your guns, Give ‘Em your bullets first.”
Police say Beeler presented a credential that was unauthorized. According to NBC Washington, when the credential didn’t match up with a list of people authorized to enter the inauguration perimeter, U.S. Capitol Police officers conducted additional searches.
NBC4 reports a gun with a high-capacity magazine inserted and ammunition were found in the vehicle. Police also said the gun was not registered in Washington, D.C.
NBC Washington reports police say they found “509 9MM rounds of hollow point & ball ammunition” and 21 12-guage shotgun shells.
Beeler was arrested and taken to U.S. Capitol Police Headquarters for processing, NBC Washington reports.
According to NBC4, D.C. police said Beeler is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possessing an unregistered firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.
