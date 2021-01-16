Petersburg police investigating fatal pedestrian crash

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Petersburg are investigating a crash that left one pedestrian dead on Friday night.
Police say the accident happened at the 1900 block of Boydton Plank Road, near Squirrel Level and Park View roads, on Jan. 15.
Boydton Plank Road was temporarily closed in the vicinity of the crash, but the road has now reopened.
Investigators said the driver in the crash remained on scene, and the pedestrian died as a result of their injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
