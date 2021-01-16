GRTC reports new COVID-19 case among employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One additional employee at GRTC has tested positive for COVID-19, the transit company announced on Saturday.
The employee, identified as Case #54, was last at work with public-facing duties on Jan. 9. They are now quarantined at home.
GRTC says the case appears to be unrelated to the workplace and not connected to any other GRTC case.
The bus system is operating normally as of Jan. 16. There are currently 10 company employees on leave, according to GRTC’s website.
