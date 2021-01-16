Forecast: Dry, sunny weather returns on Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Drier with more sun for the second half of the weekend with seasonable temperatures for mid-January.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Precipitation ends with drier weather late tonight. Lows in the low 30s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy then partly sunny. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 40s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs mid 40s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered rain showers possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible, most likely across Southern Virginia. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
