ASSIST Student-Athletes mourns loss of beloved coach

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - ASSIST Student-Athletes is mourning the loss of Lamar Brooks, a popular coach for the organization. Brooks passed away unexpectedly last weekend.
Brooks served as a head coach, mentor and role model for young basketball players. ASSIST president and founder William Carter says he would do everything he could to help kids from calling coaches to giving rides back and forth to practices and camps.
Mr. Brooks was a 2004 graduate of Huguenot High School. Carter says he motivated kids with his positivity and cared about everybody around him.
A fundraiser has been set up to help the family with expenses. You can access information for that by clicking here.
