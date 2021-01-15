Police: Man, woman arrested, charged with drug offenses

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man and a woman have been arrested and charged with drug offenses.
On Jan. 13 at 4:08 p.m., a Stafford County detective received information through an ongoing investigation that a wanted person was in the area of South Gateway Drive.
Deputies arrived at the scene and noticed the suspect’s vehicle in the parking lot of 28 South Gateway Drive.
Deputies approached the vehicle and recognized the passenger to be the wanted suspect, Cornelle Parker, 35, of Dumfries. T
The driver was identified as Meredith Williams, 31, of Stafford.
According to the investigation, Parker was wanted for violating conditions of release. Parker initially refused to exit the vehicle but was eventually detained by the deputies Police also learned Williams had an outstanding failure to appear warrant.
During a search of the vehicle, police found a controlled substance and cash inside Parker’s pocket, as well as a controlled substance in the backseat.
Pre-packaged baggies containing controlled substances were also found inside the center console. A digital scale, cellphones, and drug paraphernalia were discovered as well.
Police say Parker and Williams were both charged with:
- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Conspiracy to commit a narcotics violation.
Both were held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
