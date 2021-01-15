Over 263,000 Virginians receive COVID-19 vaccine | 943k+ doses distributed statewide

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - So far, more than 263,000 Virginia residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
VDH reported the figure on its new online dashboard, which launched on Dec. 23.
As of Jan. 16, 263,143 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, with 32,059 people receiving the second dose.
Moderna vaccines arrived in Virginia the week of Dec. 21, and Pfizer doses arrived the week of Dec. 14. Both were approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
As of Jan. 16, 292,202 total doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been administered by Virginia hospitals since the first vaccine shipments arrived in the state. The seven-day average of doses administered in the state is 14,040.
The vaccines are administered in two doses, and it takes a few weeks to receive the second dose. The Pfizer vaccine is administered 21 days apart, while the Moderna vaccine is administered 28 days apart.
As people receive their second dose, they will be listed by VDH as “fully vaccinated.” Both doses of the vaccine are important to protect people from catching COVID-19 or becoming as sick if they do get catch the virus.
In total, 943,400 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to healthcare facilities throughout the commonwealth.
The VDH says they will be pushing for new vaccine tools, an interactive map for vaccines in resident’s areas and a quiz to see which phase you are in.
For the latest data about COVID-19 cases in Virginia, visit this link.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.