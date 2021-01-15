Over 6,750 COVID-19 cases reported in Va. | 50 additional deaths reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 429,391 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Saturday, a 6,757 case increase in 24 hours.
The state totals stand at 5,706 deaths with 19,846 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 4,764,813 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate decreased to 14.7%.
At the beginning of the pandemic, health officials used the positivity rate as a way to measure if enough testing was being done.
“Based on a World Health Organization analysis, 10% (or less) was the goal to shoot for. If 10% of PCR tests among symptomatic or high-risk individuals were positive, then we were conducting enough testing to find stray cases that couldn’t be found through contact tracing,” the health department said.
While it took a while to get to that point, health officials can now use the percent positivity to look at trends over time.
“An increase or decrease over time can indicate that new infections are increasing or decreasing. At this point, percent positivity should not be used to determine the percent of the population that has a new infection, but rather the trends over time,” the department said.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Eight new outbreaks were reported Saturday. The total in the state is now at 2,127.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 50,551 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 15,769 cases, 644 hospitalizations, 193 deaths
- Henrico: 15,557 cases, 727 hospitalizations, 316 deaths
- Richmond: 11,059 cases, 601 hospitalizations, 118 deaths
- Hanover: 4,947 cases, 204 hospitalizations, 83 deaths
- Petersburg: 1,869 cases, 115 hospitalizations, 35 deaths
- Goochland: 817 cases, 36 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
