New baseball stadium slated for Dorey Park in 2022

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - During the annual retreat for the Henrico County Board of Supervisors leaders announced plans for a new baseball stadium at one of its county parks.
On Twitter, the the Henrico County Government account stated the new stadium would be constructed at Dorey Park with an anticipated opening date of 2022.
Leaders added a spray park for children is also planned with an expected opening date of this summer.
“The county is planning for a large event for Juneteenth at Dorey, assuming it’s safe to hold given COVID restrictions,” the tweet said.
NBC12 has reached out to Henrico County Recreation & Parks for additional information about this new attraction to Dorey Park.
Dorey Park is the large park in Henrico County and has several multi-purpose fields convertible for baseball and softball.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.