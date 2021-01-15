$3.1 million baseball stadium slated for Dorey Park in 2022

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - On Tuesday, the Henrico County Board of Supervisors awarded a $3.1 million dollar contract for the construction and renovation of a baseball stadium at Dorey Park.
In January, County leaders announced plans for the new stadium during the annual retreat.
On Twitter, the Henrico County Government account stated the new stadium would be constructed at Dorey Park with an anticipated opening date of 2022.
Leaders added a spray park for children is also planned with an expected opening date of this summer.
“The county is planning for a large event for Juneteenth at Dorey, assuming it’s safe to hold given COVID restrictions,” the tweet said.
These improvements would be made to baseball field #5, which would include a complete renovation of the playing field as well as numerous additions.
“New stadium features, including 346 covered stadium bleacher seats, an enclosed press box, new baseline and outfield spectator viewing area, sunken dugouts, new fencing and backstop, new LED sports field lighting, and a full-color digital score and message display board,” the agenda item said.
“This state of the art complex will be available for ALL Varina District youth baseball organizations; Varina, Highland Springs, and Sandston organizations,” said Varina District Supervisor Tyrone Nelson on social media. “Upgrades to the playing fields at Highland Springs, Seven Pines, and JB Finley are all being scheduled as well.”
Additional renovations will be made to the existing restroom and concession building.
Kenbridge Construction Company beat out three other companies with its $3.1 million bid: the lowest out of all the bids.
Construction is expected to start in May with a completion date anticipated in May 2022.
The funding for the project comes after voters approved the measure on a 2016 bond referendum.
Dorey Park is the largest park in Henrico County and has several multi-purpose fields convertible for baseball and softball.
