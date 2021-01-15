GRTC warns of potential service disruptions due to possible protests

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC is warning riders of possible service delays, disruptions and detours the week of Jan. 17 due to possible protests in Richmond.
Planned road closures around the Capitol will also impact routes.
“We take the safety alerts issued by the FBI for Inauguration Week seriously, and we are preparing with our local partners for any disruptions to safe service in Richmond throughout the week. There are several dates of note, including Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Lobby Day, and Inauguration Day. As with previous days with protestor movements near and on GRTC routes, we put the safety of our staff and passengers first. GRTC will not enter active protestor areas, and this unfortunately means passengers waiting for pick-up in those locations will not be served normally. In the event GRTC must suspend service early, we will have Customer Service Representatives available to help any stranded customers with securing a free ride. We ask for patience throughout the week as we provide the safest service possible,” Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm said.
The following road closures are known at this time for Sunday morning, Jan. 17 through Monday evening, Jan. 18:
- 9th Street: between E. Main St. and W. Broad St.
- 10th Street: between E. Cary St. and Bank St.
- E. Main Street: between 12th St. and 9th St.
- Franklin Street: between 8th and 9th.
- Franklin Street: between 7th and 8th.
- E. Grace Street: between 8th and 9th.
- E. Grace Street: between 7th and 8th.
- W. Leigh Street: between Myers St. and Hermitage St.
- DMV Dr.: between W. Broad St. and Leigh St.
- Monument Ave. Between Meadow St. and Lombardy St.
- Allen Ave.: between W. Grace St. and Park Ave.
The following detours will be in place:
- Routes 2A/B/C Northbound: Buses on 9th St. turn left on Canal, right on 7th St., left on Broad St. and resume regular routing.Missed Bus Stops: on 9th St. #180, #181, & on Broad St. #2522.
- Route 5 Northbound: Buses on Cary St. turn left on 7th St., right on Marshall St., left on 9th St. and resume regular routing.Missed Bus Stops: on 9th St. #180, #181, & on Broad St. #2522.
- Route 14 Westbound: Buses on Main St. turn left on 14th St., right on Canal, right on 7th St., left on Main St. and resume regular routing.Missed Bus Stops Westbound: 13th & Main #1608, #1607, #1606, & #1631.
- Route 14 Eastbound: Buses on Cary St. turn left on 14th St., right on Main St. and resume regular routing.Missed Bus Stops Eastbound: 13th & Main #1609
- Route 76 East End-of-Line: Buses on Hermitage turn right on Leigh St., right on Allen, right on Broad St. and resume regular routing. This bus misses the normal end-of-line on DMV Dr. by the Science Museum of Virginia. Missed Bus Stops: on DMV Dr. #3651.
