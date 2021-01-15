GRTC warns of potential service disruptions due to possible protests

“We take the safety alerts issued by the FBI for Inauguration Week seriously, and we are preparing with our local partners for any disruptions to safe service in Richmond throughout the week. There are several dates of note, including Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Lobby Day, and Inauguration Day. As with previous days with protestor movements near and on GRTC routes, we put the safety of our staff and passengers first. GRTC will not enter active protestor areas, and this unfortunately means passengers waiting for pick-up in those locations will not be served normally. In the event GRTC must suspend service early, we will have Customer Service Representatives available to help any stranded customers with securing a free ride. We ask for patience throughout the week as we provide the safest service possible,” Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm said.