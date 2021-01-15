Forecast: Much cooler weekend ahead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Showers will be over the area tonight with a passing cold front
TONIGHT: Rain likely through around midnight then drier overnight. Some areas of patchy fog possible, especially west of Richmond. Lows in the low to mid 30s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few light rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid and upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy then partly sunny. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 40s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered rain showers possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the upper 30s, highs near 50. (Rain Chance 30%).
