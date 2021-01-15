Commonwealth Senior Living hosting two vaccine clinics

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Commonwealth Senior Living will be holding two COVID-19 vaccine clinics at its Richmond region communities this month. These clinics will be the first in the region to focus entirely on long-term care residents.
During these clinics, COVID-19 vaccines will be administered to Commonwealth Senior Living at the West End and Commonwealth Senior Living at Chesterfield residents and associates.
This morning, 176 vaccines will be distributed at Commonwealth Senior Living at the West End.
The next clinic will take place on Jan. 16 at the Commonwealth Senior Living at Chesterfield and will distribute 134 vaccines.
The Virginia Department of Health is currently in Phase 1A and 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution schedule which prioritizes healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents.
