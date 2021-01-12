Richmond City Council approves tax amnesty program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - City leaders approved a tax amnesty program for certain admission, lodging and meals and real estate taxes.
The program would allow Richmonders to catch up on their taxes after a tough year. The program would help taxpayers who have accumulated penalties and interest on delinquent taxes.
“We’ve designed this program to help residents and business owners who are still feeling the effects of COVID-19′s economic ramifications,” said Stoney. “I’m grateful to City Council for their partnership and hopeful we can get this across the finish line and put this compassion into practice.”
Those interested would have to apply for the program. If the ordinance is passed, the information related to applying will then be released. Once those details are released we’ll be sure to let you know.
City officials released the following details of the proposed program:
The program offers amnesty on real estate taxes and admission, lodging and meals taxes. The amnesty period for these two tax types would be different.
- 2021 Real Estate Tax Amnesty program: March 1 – March 31, 2021
- 2021 Admission, Lodging, and Meals Tax amnesty program: April 1 – April 30, 2021
