In Virginia, slow vaccine rollout frustrates health care providers

Earlier this month, Virginia received 285,725 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, shipping them to hospitals and local health departments over the past two weeks. But less than a quarter of those vaccines — 54,295 — have actually been administered as of Wednesday, according to data from the state Department of Health.
Though some of that has been attributed to a lag in reporting the vaccinations, logistical challenges and confusion about where some health care providers — who are prioritized under the state’s plan — can receive the doses have contributed to the delay.
What it means, however, is that Virginia’s hospitals and local health departments anticipate that some medical workers and long-term care residents — the first priority groups in the state’s multi-phase COVID-19 vaccine campaign — may not start the immunization process until the end of January or later.
The news comes as Virginia, like the rest of the country, experiences a slower-than-anticipated vaccine rollout presaged by lower allotments than anticipated from the federal government. In early December, the Virginia Department of Health announced the state would receive nearly half a million doses by the end of the year — enough to vaccinate nearly all of its health care workers and long-term care residents.
But just two weeks later, VDH revised the estimate, saying the state would receive more than 100,000 fewer doses than originally anticipated. Christy Gray, director of the agency’s division of immunization, said in a Wednesday news briefing that the initial — and incorrect — federal projections were based on inaccurate calculations of how many total doses were being produced, not accounting for quality control and shipping procedures.
Earlier this month, McClatchy’s Washington, D.C. bureau reported that the problem lay with the Pentagon system developed to track vaccine distribution. As a result, the federal government told many states they would receive more doses of vaccine in the coming weeks than were actually available.
The revised estimates came as a disappointment to both health care workers and a populace eagerly anticipating the vaccine as a light at the end of a nearly 10-month-long pandemic. But data from VDH also shows there’s been a lag in administering the doses of vaccine that the state has already received.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.