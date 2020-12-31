Two charged with murder in Petersburg infant death

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Two people have been charged with murder in the June death of an infant in Petersburg.
According to police, on Sunday, June 21, officers were called to the 1900 block of Buckner Street for an unconscious infant. Despite life-saving efforts, the infant later died.
On Wednesday, Dec. 30, police arrested Michael Thomas, 34, and Lekesha Thomas, 34, both of Petersburg for the crime. They are now charged with 2nd Degree Murder in the death.
Both are currently being held without bond pending their first court appearance.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.