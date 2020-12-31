Thursday Forecast: A Few showers to end 2020, A Cold Soaking Rain to start 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A small warmup Thursday will be quickly replaced by a cold and rainy New Years Day
THURSDAY: NEW YEARS EVE: Cloudy with a few light scattered showers, especially in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s before a front from the north drops temperatures again Thursday night. (Rain Chance: 60%)
FRIDAY: Chilly start to 2021 with rain likely, could be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 30s Friday morning, with temperatures holding near steady through the day only in the low 40s. (Rain Chance: 100%)
SATURDAY: Any lingering shower exit during the early morning otherwise turning partly sunny and very WARM. High in the mid 60s!
SUNDAY: Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s (Rain Chance: 70%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 40s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30, highs in the low 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30, highs lower 50s.
