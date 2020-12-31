Richmond area businesses hopeful New Year’s revelers will help bottom line

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 2020 was a bust, there’s no mistake in that. But restaurants around Richmond are trying to go out with a bang this New Year’s Eve.
“People are definitely wanting to come out. I feel especially in this neighborhood there’s a lot of big patios a lot of heaters, tents, people feel comfortable,” said Helen Emerson, Owner of Rosie Connolly’s Pub & Restaurant.
In a year like none other, Emerson was very happy with the amount of reservations coming in. While they’ve had to scale things back, including no bagpipes or Irish dancers, the business still had people ring in the new year. They were eating, drinking, opening up their wallets to help an industry hit hard this year.
“Hopefully people are taking the necessary precautions so that 2021 can bring us some progressive healthy safe changes so we can go back to normal life,” said Katherine Cryer-Hassett, Event Coordinator and Assistant Manager at Havana 59 Cuban Restaurant.
With Governor Ralph Northam’s COVID-19 restrictions in place, last call will be long before the countdown to 20-21 begins. The state prohibits alcohol sales after 10 PM, and this month it implemented a nightly curfew from midnight until 5 AM.
“Celebrate at home together with those in your household. If you are gathering with other people, please take prevention and other mitigation measures to make sure those groups are as safe as possible,” said <”Dr. Laurie Forlano, VDH’s Deputy Commissioner of Population Health.
The Carytown area was also busy wth lots of people out shopping and at restaurants. NBC12 even caught up with two guys turned 21 this year.
“It sucks more now with the COVID,” said Somer.
These friends were hopeful for a big celebration to ring in 2021. Instead, they’ll be at home, following the advice, and keeping it small.
“I always imagined when I turned 21 that I’d be going out and like bar hopping and having fun but this year we couldn’t do that,” said Abu.
While it is different, we did hear a lot of optimism in people’s voices and that there will always be next year.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.