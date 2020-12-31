Police: 29-year-old Gloucester woman reported missing

Ashley Cerasole (Source: Gloucester Police)
By Adrianna Hargrove | December 31, 2020 at 1:13 PM EST - Updated December 31 at 1:13 PM

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a 29-year-old Gloucester woman has been reported missing.

According to police, Ashley Cerasole, a resident of the Cary Adult Home, was last seen on Dec. 3 on video surveillance walking south on Main Street near Fire Station #1 at approximately 3:22 p.m. and continued to walk south on Main Street in the direction of Walmart.

Cerasole was wearing a light-colored top, dark jeans or slacks and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Cerasole’s whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 804-693-3890.

