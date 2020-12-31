News to Know for Dec. 31: No $2k stimulus checks; Unemployment update; Celebrate the New Year safely

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a glimpse at our top headlines before you head out the door.
A small warmup Thursday will be quickly replaced by a cold and rainy New Years Day.
Today will be cloudy with a few light scattered showers, especially in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s before a front from the north drops temperatures again Thursday night.
According to police, Margaret Gibbs Crews of the 1600 block of Swinton Lane was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Dec. 30 in a blue Toyota Prius with Virginia license plates – VEH-6650.
It is believed she may be in need of medical attention and or medications.
Anyone with information on where she is should call Henrico police at 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
All of the CARES Act unemployment compensation programs are extended for 11 weeks through March 13, 2021. These include:
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)
The VEC says as long as you have been claiming weeks you should still receive those new benefits once available, but instead of $600, the payout will only be $300 on top of your base unemployment benefits whether you have regular U.I. or P.U.A.
The new benefits will be payable until Mar. 13, 2021.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell all but shut the door Wednesday on President Donald Trump’s push for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks, declaring Congress has provided enough pandemic aid as he blocked another attempt by Democrats to force a vote.
The GOP leader made clear he is unwilling to budge, despite political pressure from Trump and even some fellow Republican senators demanding action.
Trump wants the recently approved $600 in aid increased threefold.
But McConnell dismissed the idea of bigger “survival checks,” saying the money would go to plenty of American households that just don’t need it.
Vaccination efforts across Virginia continue this week as residents and staff at long-term care facilities receive their first dose of a vaccine.
On Wednesday, roughly 90% of the residents at Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Henrico received the Pfizer vaccine. In total, approximately 200 residents and staff at the facility took part in the event.
Governor Ralph Northam stopped by the facility to show his support for all the healthcare workers and residents who took this next step in the fight against COVID-19.
School leaders in Petersburg voted Wednesday night to resume winter sports in January.
On Wednesday school leaders said it’s important for student-athletes to have the opportunity to play.
However, spectators will not be allowed at any games. Instead, the school district will live stream its games on its athletics YouTube account.
Police are warning residents about celebrating the New Year with random gunfire, or ‘celebratory shootings’.
Richmond Police are also asking citizens to call 911 if they have information on individuals who plan to behave in this illegal and reckless way or if they hear shots fired.
Officers will be responding to calls of random gunfire and working to identify offenders and make arrests.
Life is a continuous process of adjustment - Indira Gandhi
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.