2019 National Teacher of the Year apologizes for tweet he has since called ‘bad joke’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2019 National Teacher of the Year, Richmond’s own Rodney Robinson, is apologizing after sending a tweet calling for the attack of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The tweet has since been deleted, but read, quote “who are Mitch McConnell’s neighbors? I’m just saying Rand Paul’s neighbor did what a true Kentucky hero should do. iI’s your turn to step up.”
The attack on Rand Paul left the senator with serious injuries three years ago.
In an apology posted this morning on Medium, Robinson said he was unaware the attack was that serious and said he was “100-percent wrong” for posting what he called a “bad joke.”
Robinson said he hopes his record proves this an anomaly. Read his full apology here.
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras also chimed in saying the district does not condone violence of any kind.
