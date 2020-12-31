Driver charged with involuntary manslaughter following deadly crash

NOTTOWAY Co., Va. (WWBT) - A driver has been charged with involuntary manslaughter following a crash that happened in Nottoway County on Wednesday.
State police were called around 4:48 p.m. to the crash in the 1100 block of Tyler Road.
Troopers said that a 2002 Ford E250 was heading south crossed the centerline and hit a 1999 Lincoln Towncar head on.
Police said the driver of the Towncar, Ronald Dunn, 71, of Nottoway County, died at the scene.
The driver of the E250, Ovidio Constanza, 25, of Crewe, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuires. A passenger in the E250 was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Constanza has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, troopers said.
