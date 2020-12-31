Deputies: 2 teens charged after shooting at vehicles with BB gun

HANOVER CO., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said two teenagers have been charged after they shot at vehicles with a BB gun.
Deputies were called to the 14700 block of Mountain Road on Wednesday shortly before 10 p.m.
“The victims reported that while they were traveling westbound on Mountain Road their vehicles were struck by what they believed to be bullets,” a release said.
Mountain Road was temporarily closed between Farrington Road and Scotchtown Road for safety, deputies said.
Deputies canvassed the area and found two 14-year-olds at an address in the 14600 block of Mountain Road.
“Both juveniles confessed to shooting at vehicles traveling on the roadway with a BB gun. The BB gun was collected and the two fourteen-year-old juveniles were subsequently charged with vandalism,” deputies said.
No one was injured.
