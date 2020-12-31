Chesterfield Health Dept. announces free COVID-19 testing events for January

By NBC12 Newsroom | December 31, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST - Updated December 31 at 5:21 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Health Department announced free COVID-19 testing events for the month of January.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to attend the free indoor, walk-up testing events.

The testing events will be at the following locations, dates and times:

  • Mondays: Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25 from 1-3 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
  • Wednesdays: Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 1-3 p.m. at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road
  • Saturdays: Jan. 9 and 23 from 10 a.m. until noon at Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

No reservation is necessary.

