Wednesday Forecast: Typical December temperatures with increasing clouds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly temperatures through midweek before clouds and rain return to end the year and to start 2021
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny start with increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.
THURSDAY: NEW YEARS EVE: Mostly cloudy with a few light scattered showers, especially in the morning. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s but temperatures drop off into the 40s in the afternoon. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: COLD with Rain likely, could be heavy at times and chilly. Temperatures rise at night. Lows near 40, with temperatures holding steady through the day. (Rain Chance: 90%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very WARM. High in the upper 60s!
SUNDAY: Rain likely. 1/4 to 1/2″ expected. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s (PM Rain Chance: 60%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 40s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30, highs in the low 50s.
