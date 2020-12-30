Verizon threatens to drop NBC12, CW Richmond on Dec. 31

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Attention Verizon FiOS Customers: After 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020, Verizon FiOS will drop NBC12 and the CW Richmond.
You can call Verizon at 1-800-VERIZON to urge them to keep NBC12 and CW Richmond or you might miss Sunday’s game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles along with NBC12′s newscasts and your favorite network and local shows.
We continue to talk to Verizon and want to get a deal done because we want as many viewers as possible to be able to watch our programming.
NBC12 has successfully negotiated hundreds of agreements over the last several years and hopes for a similar outcome.
Verizon has dropped local broadcast stations in the past:
- On Jan. 1, 2020, Verizon dropped local stations in Boston, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Providence.
- On Jan. 1, 2019, Verizon dropped local stations in Norfolk, Washington, and Buffalo.
Now, Verizon is threatening to drop local stations in Richmond, Baltimore, Boston, Harrisburg and Pittsburgh
Again, call Verizon now at 1-800-VERIZON to urge them to keep NBC12 and CW Richmond. And in the meantime, make sure to keep this webpage bookmarked, so you can stream our newscasts. You can also watch live on the NBC12 news app or our channel on your Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.