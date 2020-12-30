Vaccination efforts begin at long-term care facility in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Many residents at Westport Rehab in Henrico will receive the Pfizer vaccine as vaccination efforts continue for those who are the most vulnerable to COVID-19.
About 90% of residents at the center will be getting vaccinated. Staffers are encouraged to get vaccinations as well.
CVS and Walgreens staff will be present to help administer the vaccines.
Gov. Northam is expected to make an appearance as a sign of his support for everyone getting the vaccine.
The plan is for staffers to set up in one central room and have the residents come to them to limit exposure.
Once everyone gets the shot today, Westport will start the process all over again in three weeks so people can get the second dose in order to best be protected.
