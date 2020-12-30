Police warn residents to not celebrate New Year with gunfire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are warning residents about celebrating the New Year with random gunfire, or ‘celebratory shootings’.
Police say randomly firing a gun is illegal, dangerous, and can be deadly, such as an incident that took place in the city last year, resulting in the death of 28-year-old La-tiyah S. Hood.
Hood’s mother provided a statement in hopes of preventing another tragedy from happening again:
The promise of a new year changed my life forever. A celebration cheated 2 sons from their mom, 10 siblings of their sister, 4 nieces of their auntie, a grieving mother of her beloved daughter.
The family birthdays, holidays, family celebrations will be less our love because of another’s careless mistake. This mom will miss her sons’ weddings, children born, graduations.
Happy New Year 2021, please bring our family joy and peace of the thought of lessons learned from this tragedy.
We love and miss you Ta Ta. Rest in Heaven. RIH”
Richmond Police are also asking citizens to call 911 if they have information on individuals who plan to behave in this illegal and reckless way or if they hear shots fired.
Officers will be responding to calls of random gunfire and working to identify offenders and make arrests.
