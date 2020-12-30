Police: Suspect sought after burglarizing restaurant twice

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a suspect who they say burglarized a restaurant twice within days of each other.

On Dec. 25 at approximately 12:58 a.m. and just after midnight on Dec. 28, police say a man forced his way inside a restaurant located in the 2700 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

According to police, the suspect then stole cash.

Suspect (Source: Richmond Police)

Anyone with information on the identity of this person should contact Fourth Precinct Lieutenant B. Prendergast at (804) 646-4195 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

