Police: Suspect sought after burglarizing restaurant twice

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a suspect who they say burglarized a restaurant twice within days of each other.
On Dec. 25 at approximately 12:58 a.m. and just after midnight on Dec. 28, police say a man forced his way inside a restaurant located in the 2700 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.
According to police, the suspect then stole cash.
Anyone with information on the identity of this person should contact Fourth Precinct Lieutenant B. Prendergast at (804) 646-4195 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
