Petersburg school leaders vote to reinstate winter sports

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - School leaders in Petersburg voted Wednesday night to resume winter sports in January.
Earlier this month, the school board voted unanimously to cancel winter sports due to COVID-19 concerns. Those sports included basketball, indoor track and wrestling.
On Wednesday school leaders said it’s important for student-athletes to have the opportunity to play.
However, spectators will not be allowed at any games. Instead, the school district will live stream its games on its athletics YouTube account.
