Petersburg school leaders vote to reinstate winter sports
School leaders in Petersburg voted Wednesday night to resume winter sports in January. (Source: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
By Adrianna Hargrove | December 30, 2020 at 7:01 AM EST - Updated December 30 at 9:52 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - School leaders in Petersburg voted Wednesday night to resume winter sports in January.

Earlier this month, the school board voted unanimously to cancel winter sports due to COVID-19 concerns. Those sports included basketball, indoor track and wrestling.

On Wednesday school leaders said it’s important for student-athletes to have the opportunity to play.

However, spectators will not be allowed at any games. Instead, the school district will live stream its games on its athletics YouTube account.

