News to Know for Dec. 30: Stimulus checks updates; Vaccination for long-term care facility; Sunny with increasing clouds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a glimpse at our top headlines before you head out the door.
Chilly temperatures through midweek before clouds and rain return to end the year and to start 2021
Today will be mostly sunny start with increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that distribution of $600 stimulus checks was about to begin, with some Americans seeing direct deposits as soon as Tuesday night.
Munchin said in a series of tweets that the Treasury has delivered a payment file to the Federal Reserve.
Paper checks will be mailed out beginning Wednesday, Mnuchin said, with overall distribution continuing into next week.
Many residents at Westport Rehab in Henrico will receive the Pfizer vaccine as vaccination efforts continue for those who are the most vulnerable to COVID-19.
About 90% of residents at the center will be getting vaccinated. Staffers are encouraged to get vaccinations as well.
The plan is for staffers to set up in one central room and have the residents come to them to limit exposure.
Once everyone gets the shot today, Westport will start the process all over again in three weeks so people can get the second dose in order to best be protected.
Princess Blanding, the sister of Marcus-David Peters who was fatally shot by a Richmond police officer while experiencing a mental health crisis, has announced her candidacy for next year’s Virginia gubernatorial race.
Blanding said Tuesday that she is running under the banner of the newly formed Liberation Party.
Blanding said her platform is “to build a diverse, inclusive, and liberated Virginia for all.”
Since her brother’s death, Blanding has become an activist on police reform and social justice issues.
Hundreds of cars were lined up well before the start of the event at noon Tuesday.
Health officials only had about 400 COVID-19 tests for Tuesday’s event.
But when they saw the need, organizers grabbed additional tests.
The event was supposed to end at 2 p.m. but lasted until 4:30 p.m. In the end, 580 people were tested.
More than a year before he detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, officers visited Anthony Warner’s home after his girlfriend told police that he was building bombs in an RV trailer at his residence, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press.
An attorney said the girlfriend, Pamela Perry, had fears about her safety and thought Warner might harm her.
The attorney told officers Warner “frequently talks about the military and bomb-making,” the police report said.
School leaders in Petersburg will be holding a special meeting to reconsider allowing winter sports.
Earlier this month, the school board voted unanimously to cancel winter sports due to COVID-19 concerns.
The special meeting will be held on Dec. 30 at 6 p.m.
