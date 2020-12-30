Man sought in shooting is ‘armed and dangerous’, police say

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man who is wanted after a shooting is considered ‘armed and dangerous’.
The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says Alexander Xavier Berkley, 29, of James City County, is wanted for the shooting of a man that occurred on Dec. 26.
According to police, Berkley is wanted for:
- 3 counts in an attempt to Commit Non-Capital Offense
- Shooting or Stabbing in Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon
- Aggravated Malicious Wounding
- Disorderly conduct
- 2 counts of Brandishing a firearm
Berkley is described as 6′2″ weighing 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Berkley’s whereabouts should contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Sheriff’s Office Facebook Tip Line at 757-890-4999.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.