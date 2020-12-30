Man sought in shooting is ‘armed and dangerous’, police say

Alexander Berkley (Source: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office)
By Adrianna Hargrove | December 30, 2020 at 12:01 PM EST - Updated December 30 at 12:01 PM

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man who is wanted after a shooting is considered ‘armed and dangerous’.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says Alexander Xavier Berkley, 29, of James City County, is wanted for the shooting of a man that occurred on Dec. 26.

According to police, Berkley is wanted for:

  • 3 counts in an attempt to Commit Non-Capital Offense
  • Shooting or Stabbing in Commission of a Felony
  • Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon
  • Aggravated Malicious Wounding
  • Disorderly conduct
  • 2 counts of Brandishing a firearm

Berkley is described as 6′2″ weighing 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Berkley’s whereabouts should contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Sheriff’s Office Facebook Tip Line at 757-890-4999.

