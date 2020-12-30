Man faces multiple charges following 6-car crash in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have made an arrest following a six-car crash near Hilliard road and lakeside Avenue Monday morning.
Devonte Wendell Murphy, 31, reportedly fled the scene by the time officers arrived but was quickly taken into custody.
Murphy is charged with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of stolen property and six counts of felony hit and run.
Murphy was the only person treated for injuries which officials reported as minor.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.