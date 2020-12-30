‘I’m relieved’: Vaccination efforts continue at Va. long-term care facilities

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Vaccination efforts across Virginia continue this week as residents and staff at long-term care facilities receive their first dose of a vaccine.
On Wednesday, roughly 90% of the residents at Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Henrico received the Pfizer vaccine. In total, approximately 200 residents and staff at the facility took part in the event.
Governor Ralph Northam stopped by the facility to show his support for all the healthcare workers and residents who took this next step in the fight against COVID-19.
“This is a team effort, we’re all in this together and we’ll keep moving forward,” he said.
That is the plan for the next several weeks as staff for CVS and Walgreens enter long-term care facilities across Virginia to vaccinate the most vulnerable.
“For them to finally have a piece of mind, that this virus will potentially not inflict the damage it has on so many other, it’s really amazing,” said Keith Hare, President and CEO of Virginia Health Care Association and Virginia Center for Assisted Living.
“I’m relieved,” said Tiffany Gooden, a CNA at the facility. “I’m honestly relieved that we do have the vaccine.”
Gooden was one of the dozens of people who rolled up their sleeves Wednesday.
“I have a small child and was worried about catching it, but I haven’t caught it yet,” she said. “I thought why not get the vaccine.”
The Virginia Department of Health estimates roughly 158,000 residents and staff at these facilities across the state will need to get vaccinated through the CMS/Pharmacy partnership.
Since Monday, CVS and Walgreens staffed have administered thousands of vaccines across the Commonwealth, but Wednesday marked the first day for Walgreens administering the vaccine in the Richmond area.
“We’re excited about the great start and we expect first doses by the last week in January,” said Dr. Daniel Kerry, Secretary of Health and Human Resources.
Kerry added the hope is to have all of the first doses in the “Phase 1A” group administered by that timeframe. VDH estimates at least 440,500 in that group.
“This is what we’ve been planning for and training for and have been immensely proud of with Walgreens to help and support from an operational standpoint,” said Derek Parvizi, Health Care Supervisor for Walgreens. “We’re going to make this happen for sure.”
Hare added, by the end of Wednesday, 61 of 292 nursing facilities will have received a vaccine across Virginia.
Once a person gets that shot, they will have to wait another three weeks to receive the second dose.
