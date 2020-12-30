Here’s a list of free COVID-19 testing events in January

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a schedule of the upcoming free COVID-19 testing events for the Richmond City and Henrico County Health Districts in the month of January.
Tuesday, Jan. 5 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 North Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23223
Thursday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23220
Friday, Jan. 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (drive-thru event)
- Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 North Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23223
To register, call the COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501. The hotline is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday except for major holidays.
Individuals will be notified of their results in 3-5 business days. If notification is not received after 5 business days, call the Test Results Hotline at (804) 486-2107 Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Voice messages will be returned within one business day.
