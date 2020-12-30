Henrico Police searching for missing woman

By NBC12 Newsroom | December 30, 2020 at 4:36 PM EST - Updated December 30 at 4:40 PM

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are looking for a 67-year-old woman who was last seen early Wednesday morning.

According to police, Margaret Gibbs Crews of the 1600 block of Swinton Lane was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Dec. 30 in a blue Toyota Prius with Virginia license plates – VEH-6650.

It is believed she may be in need of medical attention and or medications.

Anyone with information on where she is should call Henrico police at 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

