Henrico adds new members to Public Safety leadership team

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County announced the addition of two members to the Public Safety leadership team.
Tom LaBelle has been appointed Chief of Staff for the Henrico County Division of Fire, effective immediately. Labelle will be responsible for providing strategic support and assisting in the coordination of internal sections of the Division.
LaBelle joined the Division of Fire in 2018 as the Deputy Chief of Community Risk Reduction. In that position, LaBelle helped develop long-term planning for the department and oversaw activity in the Fire Marshal’s office, the Planning Section and the Professional Development and Training Sections.
Before joining Henrico County, LaBelle held fire leadership positions in New York and Virginia, including Executive Director of the New York State Association of Fire Chiefs. He has served on committees for the International Association of Fire Chiefs as well as the National Fire Protection Association.
LaBelle is a graduate of the U.S. Fire Administration’s Executive Fire Officer Program.
LaBelle is married to Debbie, his wife of over 27 years, and they have two children, both in college.
Barbara West has been appointed Chief of Staff for the Henrico County Police Division, effective Jan. 16. West will be responsible for the Professional Standards Unit, Public Information Office and Personnel and Training.
West’s position makes her the first black woman to hold an executive staff position within Henrico police.
West joins the division after 26 years with the Chicago Police Department where she rose through the ranks to become the Deputy Superintendent in charge of the Office of Constitutional Policing and Reform. West was the department’s highest-ranking woman.
West and her husband, William, currently live in Chicago with their son, Gyo. West will be transitioning her residence to Henrico County.
