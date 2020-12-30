Hanover County receives CARES Act grant to help customers in utility relief program

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County has received a grant to help customers with utility relief.
On Dec. 7, the Hanover County Department of Public Utilities was informed that it received a grant under the Federal CARES Act and Virginia’s COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program to Assist Customers.
Eligible customers may receive assistance paying past due balances on their water and sewer accounts due to COVID-19 related circumstances.
Past due balances for services billed between May 19, 2020, and Nov. 19, 2020, for both residential and non-residential are eligible for relief.
To qualify, you must have incurred an economic hardship due to COVID-19 and must attest to this on the enclosed customer intake form.
If you have incurred an economic hardship due to COVID-19 and desire to participate in this program, a customer intake form must be completed and received by Hanover County’s Department of Public Utilities by 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2021, to ensure evaluation of your account.
Applications received after Jan. 13, 2021, but prior to Jan. 26, 2021, will be processed if there are remaining funds and time allows.
Hanover County must return to the State of Virginia all funds not utilized by Jan. 29, 2021.
The customer intake form may be returned the following ways:
- Mailed to P.O. Box 470, Hanover, Va. 23069-0470. Please allow at least seven (7) days for delivery. Please note if you send it by mail, having it postmarked by Jan. 13, 2021, is not sufficient to ensure your account will be evaluated for participation
- Emailed to utilityrelief@hanovercounty.gov
- Dropped at Public Utilities Offices at 7516 County Complex Road, Hanover, VA 23069
- Submitted on the website
To fill out the electronic customer intake form, click here.
