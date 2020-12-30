Financial Goals for 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The pandemic really upended a lot of people’s goals for 2020. But it’s not all bad! Many of us have learned new savings habits. According to a new NerdWallet study-- people are setting financial goals again--- and feeling confident that in 2021 they’ll be able to make those goals happen.
Believe it or not-- people have actually developed some positive habits during the pandemic when it comes to saving money. So, as hard as everything’s been-- Kim Palmer a personal finance expert with NerdWallet says -- a lot of us have actually learned better ways to save in the last 8 months. “People are spending less. They are not eating at restaurants, traveling, even clothing and makeup shopping because people just need those things less. And because people have gotten in a habit of spending less in those categories, they actually want to stick with that and continue to save more,” said Palmer.
All the money you are saving-- not spending in certain areas-- whether its airline tickets or gas because you are still not driving as often-- keep funneling that unspent money to your savings account.
Pay yourself first. And line up your debt. Write it down and tackle one at a time. If you dipped into that emergency fund over the last year-- start a rebuild. Slowly put more money back into it as you budget for 2021
