Financial Goals for 2021

Believe it or not-- people have actually developed some positive habits during the pandemic when it comes to saving money. So, as hard as everything’s been-- Kim Palmer a personal finance expert with NerdWallet says -- a lot of us have actually learned better ways to save in the last 8 months. “People are spending less. They are not eating at restaurants, traveling, even clothing and makeup shopping because people just need those things less. And because people have gotten in a habit of spending less in those categories, they actually want to stick with that and continue to save more,” said Palmer.