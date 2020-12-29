U.S. Postal Service customers grow frustrated as packages go undelivered

The Postal Service’s 644,000 employees continue to work diligently to address issues and remain focused on delivering for the nation. Amid the historic volume, the Postal Service continues to flex its network, including making sure the right equipment is available to sort, process and deliver a historic volume of mail and packages this holiday season. Our entire Operations team, from collections, to processing to delivery, worked tirelessly throughout this holiday season, and we continue to work around the clock to address the historic volume. We always accept all volume that is presented to us, which is adding to our challenges.”