Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and Chilly before New Year’s rain arrives

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly temperatures return through midweek before clouds and rain return for the Holiday.
TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 40s.
THURSDAY: NEW YEARS EVE: Mostly cloudy with light scattered showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s. Could get stuck in the 40s, especially in areas North and West of Richmond. (Rain Chance: 50%)
FRIDAY: Rain likely. Could be heavy. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 50s but chilly (40s) NW of Richmond (Rain Chance: 90%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and WARM. High in the mid-to-upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s (Late Rain Chance: 60%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30, highs near 50.
