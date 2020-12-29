Mill Road closed in Henrico County following crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Mill Road in Henrico County will be closed Tuesday evening after a crash.
According to a tweet by police, the single-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. According to photos, a vehicle appears to have rolled off the side of the road.
The road has been closed between Old Washington Highway and Nightmuse Way.
Crews are working to remove the wreckage and repair power lines in the area.
Henrico Police are asking you to avoid the area for several hours - until at least 8 p.m.
It remains unclear what caused the crash or what type of injuries were sustained by the driver or any potential passengers.
