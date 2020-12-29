Restaurants, bars must adapt to changes to celebrate New Year’s Eve

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The countdown is on. We’re just days away from New Year’s Eve and people everywhere are hoping for a better 2021. Celebrations in Central Virginia will look a lot different than in years past due to social distancing guidelines remain in place and the Governor’s statewide curfew.
First off, don’t expect to ring in 2021 with huge crowds. Online, promoters are advertising virtual events.
“Come to Watch Night 2020”, a Petersburg church shared on social media.
Then there are restaurants. Restaurants and bars will also have to adapt to the changes. That reality brings a mixed bag of emotions. On one hand, it’s important to ensure everyone’s safety. On the other, it means yet again, another possible decline in their bottom line.
NBC12 introduced you to the owners of 63 Thirty 5 in South Richmond last month when the Governor ordered restaurants to cut off drink sales at 10 pm.
“Of course it’s been a lot slower being that our main hours are after 10 o’clock,” Owner Jonathan Johnson said.
So they’re getting creative to stay in business.
One of their biggest events is a New Year’s Eve party on site. Photos from last year’s celebration show folks having a good time, posing for photos with no masks or social distancing. At the time, that was ok.
But not this year.
“We had had to re-format what we do,” Owner Seung Kim added.
Now, she’s promoting a “New Year’s Eve Live” day party with complimentary champagne and hors d’oeuvres. The festivities, though, will end at 10 pm.
“We’ll still have entertainment. We’ll have a live band. We’ll have a DJ. We don’t have a dance floor anymore. So it’ll be more like a dinner, dinner and a band,” Kim said.
“I’m really not too concerned about having it packed. I’d rather have people safe,” Johnson added.
The CDC says it’s also perfectly fine if you choose to stay home and stay away from others. If you do go out, remember all of the safety guidelines. The CDC is even saying avoid alcohol and drugs that can cause you to forget the precautions needed during a pandemic.
