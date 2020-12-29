Police: Woman arrested, charged after stabbing victim multiple times

FREDRICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a woman has been arrested and charged after stabbing another woman multiple times.
On Dec. 28 at approximately 5:47 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Central Park Boulevard after receiving a call about a stabbing.
After arriving on the scene, officers located the victim, Caitlin Winn, 22, of Fredricksburg, with multiple stab wounds. Officers began life-saving measures.
According to an investigation, the Fredricksburg Police Department identified Deanna Evans, 21, of Ruther Glen as the suspect.
Police say Evans was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated malicious wounding.
Evans is incarcerated without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
